Ajith Kumar owns land near Kowdiar Palace, valued at Rs 60-70 lakh per cent: PV Anvar

Malappuram: Shortly after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ordered a probe against Law and Order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar over P V Anvar’s allegations, the MLA on Monday said that the IPS officer had purchased land adjacent to the Kowdiar palace in Thiruvananthapuram. "It costs at least Rs 60-70 lakh for every cent there," Anvar added at a press conference in Malappuram.



“M R Ajith Kumar owns 10 cents of land near the Kowdiar palace. It is also near to the private helipad of businessman M A Yusuff Ali. An additional 12 cents of land was registered in the name of Ajith Kumar’s brother-in-law. Construction of a house is underway at the plot. It should be verified with the Thiruvananthapuram corporation authorities whether the house is 12,000 sq feet or 15,000 sq feet”, the MLA said. “Ajith Kumar is a man of simplicity; he doesn’t accept bribes, wears only hawai chappals and is a poor ADGP. Then how could he do this?” the MLA added.

Anvar’s scathing attack against Pinarayi Vijayan's political secretary P Sasi and his confident Ajith Kumar had put the state government in a fix. The MLA on Sunday accused Sasi and Ajith Kumar of breaching the trust of the CM and failing to deliver their responsibilities honestly.