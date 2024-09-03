Rape case registered against actor Baburaj

Idukki: Adimlai police here on Monday registered a rape case against actor Baburaj over the complaint filed by a former female junior artist. In her complaint, the woman alleged that Baburaj sexually abused her at his resort in Adimali and his house in Aluva after offering her a chance in a movie. The crime reportedly occurred in 2019. Police slapped rape charges against the actor after recording the statement of the complainant online. The woman filed the complaint before the DGP through email on Monday.



The complainant faced the ordeal while working as a receptionist at Baburaj's resort. She had met the actor during his birthday celebrations at the resort. Following this, the actor had given her a small role in his 2018 release, 'Koodasha'.

“ In 2019, Baburaj invited me to his residence in Aluva for a discussion of his new movie. He told me that the director, producer and actors would arrive for the discussion. But when I reached, only Baburaj and his male employee were there. When I asked him about others, he told me to wait in the ground floor. Later, he took me to his room and raped me. He allowed me to leave the house only the next day. That was our last meeting. Once, he phoned me offering a chance as his assistant director in the movie 'Black Coffee'. But I refused to accept it,” the complainant explained.

Following the release of the Hema committee report that exposed crimes against women in the Malayalam film industry, more sexual assault and rape cases are registered against actors, directors and others in Mollywood. Apart from Baburaj, actors Siddique, Mukesh, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, Edavela Babu and director Ranjith are booked in sexual assault cases.