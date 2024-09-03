PV Anvar’s claims won't affect LDF, says new convener TP Ramakrishnan

Kozhikode: The newly appointed Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener T P Ramakrishnan on Tuesday said that Nilambur MLA P V Anvar's recent allegations against some top IPS officials in Kerala would not affect the alliance. Earlier, Anvar accused Law and Order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar of having connections with gold smuggling rackets, illegally accumulating wealth, and sabotaging the Thrissur Pooram festival.

Ramakrishnan, while addressing the media in Kozhikode, said that Anvar hadn’t made any allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was also in charge of the home department. "Anvar only levelled allegations against a few officials in the department. The CM, in an official function attended by the police officers, had already stated that necessary action would be taken against them. That is the government's stance," said the LDF convener.

When questioned about the repeated controversies surrounding the Chief Minister's office, Ramakrishnan said, "The CM is doing his job correctly, which is why appropriate actions were taken against those who committed wrongdoings. If the CM had tolerated such actions, these measures would not have been possible."

Ramakrishnan emphasised that the issue lies exclusively with the officers responsible for the misconduct, and the ongoing investigation will identify those involved. "Once the probe is completed, the government will take necessary actions." Regarding whether Anvar should have consulted with the CM before holding a press conference, the LDF convener noted that it was the MLA's decision and the matter should be discussed later.