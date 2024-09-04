Even a mouse can wreck a home, revolution will not happen in a day: PV Anvar after meet with MV Govindan

Thiruvananthapuram: "Even a mouse can cause trouble in a household," said Nilambur MLA PV Anvar on Wednesday in response to a journalist's remark that he had become as meek as a mouse after meeting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday. "A mouse is not a deplorable creature; it can cause significant disruption in any household. No revolution will happen in a day," he added. He said that by pursuing this issue, he was fulfilling the wishes of millions of party workers.



Anvar made these comments while speaking to the media after meeting CPM party secretary MV Govindan. Anvar handed over a copy of his complaint against ADGP MR Ajith Kumar and P Sasi to the party secretary.

The independent MLA, aligned with the CPM, mentioned that the party would take the necessary steps regarding the issue. "A peon cannot investigate allegations against a headmaster. The higher authorities will take care of it. The CPM is a reputable party. The Chief Minister is also a reputable person. They will take the necessary steps," he said.

When questioned about the investigation proceeding without the removal of Ajith Kumar from his position as ADGP (Law & Order) and the fact that the top police official is being investigated by officers junior to him, Anvar remained evasive.

Following his 45-minute meeting with Chief Minister Vijayan on September 3, Anvar expressed his willingness to hold off on further action for at least a month, giving the government time to complete its investigation into allegations of police misconduct. The Chief Minister has given State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb one month to conclude the investigation.