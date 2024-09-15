Suspected Nipah death in Malappuram: 26 people on contact list

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 15, 2024 10:53 AM IST Updated: September 15, 2024 11:35 AM IST
Malappuram: The state health department on Sunday released the direct contact list of the youth who died of suspected Nipah virus infection in Malappuram. The list had the names of 26 people in total.

The deceased, a 23-year-old student at Bengaluru, was a native of Chembaram near Naduvath in Wandoor. He died at a private hospital at Perinthalmanna on Monday. The primary lab test conducted in Kozhikode Medical College was positive, and the officials are awaiting confirmation of the same from the Pune virology lab to take further actions following protocols.

Meanwhile, officials from the Thiruvali panchayat and the health department held a meeting to assess the region's current situation.

Naduvath ward member P P Mohanan earlier told Onmanorama that the deceased had come from Bengaluru recently with a leg injury. The youth then contracted a fever and visited a clinic at Naduvath and another one at Wandoor. 

