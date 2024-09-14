Malayalam
Suspected Nipah death in Malappuram; official confirmation awaited

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 14, 2024 08:12 PM IST
Nipah virus
Representational image: IANS
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: A suspected Nipah death was reported at Chembaram near Naduvath in Wandoor on Saturday. The primary lab test conducted at Kozhikode was positive. However, confirmation can be made only after the results from the Pune virology lab are returned. A 23-year-old student studying in Bengaluru died in a private hospital at Perinthalmanna on Monday with symptoms of Nipah.

Naduvath ward member P P Mohanan told Onmanorama that they are yet to receive any official information regarding the Nipah death. The youth, who recently came home from Bengaluru with a leg injury, contracted a fever. He visited a clinic at Naduvath and another one at Wandoor. A high-level meeting is taking place at the Malappuram district collectorate to discuss further proceedings.

