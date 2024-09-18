Malappuram Nipah: Ten more on contact list test negative

Ten more persons on the contact list of a 23-year-old Malappuram man who recently died of Nipah have tested negative. They are the close relatives of the victim and the doctor who treated him. The youth died on September 9.

Health Minister Veena George said 26 samples, including those of five in the high-risk category, have tested negative so far.

After a review meeting on Wednesday, Minister George said 266 persons remain on the contact list, including 81 healthcare workers. Of them, 170 are marked as primary contacts, and 133 are in the high-risk category.

“Two more persons were admitted with symptoms to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. There are six persons in the medical college and 21 at Perinthalmanna MES hospital,” the Health Department said in a statement.

The department said it is providing emotional support to those in the contact list. Meanwhile, a field survey conducted in the Mampad, Thiruvali and Wandoor panchayats has covered 7,953 houses.