Health Dept publishes route map of youth who died of Nipah in Malappuram

The Health Department has released the route map of a youth who died of Nipah virus in the village of Naduvath near Wandoor in Malappuram district.

The route map traces the movement of the 23-year-old for six days till his death at a private hospital in Perinthalmanna on Monday (September 9). The youth remained at his house on the first two days (September 4 and 5) after symptoms showed.

September 6

On the third day, he visited the Fasil Clinic between 11.30 am and 12 pm. The man travelled up and down in his car.

The same day, he visited Babu 'Parambarya Vaidyasala' (traditional medicine) between 7.30 pm and 7.45 pm and then the JMC Clinic between 8.18 pm and 10.30 pm.

September 7

On the fourth day, he visited the Nilambur Police Station between 9.20 am and 9.30 am. He travelled up and down in an auto.

Later, he travelled in his car to NIMS, visiting the 'emergency department' between 7.45 pm and 8.24 pm.

He is admitted to the NIMS ICU from 8.25 pm on September 7 to 1 pm on September 8.

September 8

He is shifted to MES hospital in an ambulance at 1.25 pm. Moved into the 'emergency department at MES at 2.06 pm and spends till 3.55 pm there. Taken in to the MRI room from 3.599 pm to 5.25 pm. Taken back to the 'emergency department', where he spends 25 minutes between 5.35 and 6 pm. Later, between 6.10 pm and 12.50 am, he is at the MICU Unit-1.

September 9

The youth is shifted to the MICU Unit-2 at 1 am and remained there till 8.46 am. He died soon after. It is understood that the cremation was held the next day.