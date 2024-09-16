Nipah outbreak: 10 more show symptoms, control rooms opened in Malappuram

Malappuram: Following the death of a young man from Nipah virus in Perinthalmanna, 10 more people in the district have exhibited symptoms of the disease. Health officials have collected samples from these individuals, which will be sent to a laboratory in Kozhikode for testing.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been initiated, focusing on mobile tower data, to trace those who came in contact with the deceased. Authorities are tracing the deceased youth's route map after he returned from Bengaluru. A special control room has been opened in the district. The contact numbers for the control room are 0483 2732010 and 0483 2732050.

The government imposed more restrictions in the area to prevent the potential spread of the zoonotic virus. Malappuram District Collector V R Vinod requested the mosque committees to cancel Mawlid processions scheduled for Monday, considering the seriousness of the situation. Schools, colleges, anganwadis, and movie theatres in the region will remain closed. Public gatherings were also banned. Shops were allowed to operate only from 10 am to 7 pm.

The collector declared five wards of the district as containment zones on Sunday. These include Wards 4, 5, 6, and 7 of Thiruvali panchayat and Ward 7 of Mampad panchayat. Wearing masks is now compulsory in the region, and the collector urged people to remain vigilant. "There is nothing to worry about at present," he added.