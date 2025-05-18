Actor Asif Ali has shared an emotional and inspiring note on the intense physical and emotional journey he undertook to play the lead role of John Denver in his upcoming film 'Tikitaka'.

In an Instagram post, Asif opened up about how deeply connected he felt to the character and the extreme preparation the role demanded. He revealed that an accident during fight training in 2023 left him bedridden and undid all the physical transformation he had worked on for over a year.

"'Tikitaka' is a film that demanded a lot of sweat and blood," Asif wrote. "For me, it was several months of preparation to physically transform and learn the art of fighting. I gave it my all. But when we started filming in 2023, an unfortunate accident during fight training put me out of action. I spent days in bed, weeks in a wheelchair, and the most painful part was losing all the progress I had made. Unlike my character John Denver, I cried like a child in the hospital bed."

Despite the setback, the actor said he has once again gone through the transformation — this time, with a healing leg recovering from meniscus and ligament tears. He added that the team is now filming at full pace and that 'Tikitaka' is on track for release by the end of this year.

"Now, 18 months later, we’re rolling in full swing again. I’ve endured the process once more — more sweat and blood — to match what the film demands," he said

Asif also hinted that 'Tikitaka' aims to bring something new to Malayalam cinema.

"We’re trying to create an unapologetic commercial entertainer for the big screen — loaded with action and built for mass euphoria. At a time when Malayalam cinema is going through a golden phase, we’re attempting something that hasn’t been done before. I hope to receive all the support from those who truly love cinema."

'Tikitaka', directed by debutant Binto Stephen and produced by Listin Stephen under the Magic Frames banner, is expected to be a high-octane action film. The screenplay is by Sharis Mohammed, known for 'Jana Gana Mana' and 'Malayalee From India'.