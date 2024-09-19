CPM secretary Govindan talks big, CPI's Prakash Babu asks him to walk the talk

On September 19, two top leaders of the two biggest Left parties in Kerala - CPM state secretary M V Govindan and the CPI National Council member K Prakash Babu - published editorial page articles in the respective mouthpieces of their parties, 'Deshabhimani' and 'Janayugam'.

Govindan's was about the unique organisational process that the CPM has set in motion: the 38,400 branch meetings, 2,444 local conferences, 210 area conferences and 14 district conferences, which like a mass human pyramid formation will climax in the CPM State Congress to be held in Kollam in February next year. "CPM is that rare political entity that gives every party unit and member, as well as the general public, the opportunity to take part in forming the party's political line," Govindan says.

If Govindan's essay takes pride in the process, Prakash Babu's article is about the need to stand firm behind the political line evolved through such an elaborate bottom-up democratic process. "The Indian Left's proclaimed political principles acquire its final shape through a massive democratic process," Babu says, echoing Govindan. "The Left leadership has no authority to deviate from the political line that is eventually adopted in these conferences," he adds.

M R Ajith Kumar. Photo: Manorama

Babu's essay could have been seen as a supportive piece to Govindan's, elaborating on what the CPM state secretary says. However, given the political situation that emerged after the revelation of ADGP (law & order) Ajithkumar’s meeting with RSS leaders, Babu's essay can be read only as a sharp critique of the CPM.

"There is no circumstance in Kerala that warrants the dilution of stated Left policies," Babu says, a clear hint that the CPM is distancing itself from principles that the Left parties have adopted through mass democratic exercises. "Left parties have no doubt that fascism will make its appearance in the country in the form of majority communalism. No one who is part of an administration led by the Left Front can stray from principles that Left parties hold dear," Babu says, referring to the ADGP's alleged secret meetings with RSS top brass.

Babu must have had in mind the CPM's stand on the RSS that was laid down in the political resolution adopted by the CPM at its 22nd Party Congress held in Hyderabad in April 2018, and reiterated in the resolution adopted at the 23rd Party Congress held in Kannur in April 2022.

Here is what was said in these resolutions: "The threat to the secular foundations has become menacing with the rise of the communal and fascistic RSS-led combine and its assuming power at the Centre. Systematic efforts are made to communalise the institutions of the State, the administration, the educational system, and the media." There was more: "Party should fight against all forms of intrusion of religion in the economic, political and administrative life of the nation and uphold secular and democratic values in culture, education and society."

This anti-RSS position, as Govindan states in his article, was crystallised after a long process of consultations that began from the lowest unit of the party, the branch. This is why Babu says that it cannot be subverted by the leadership.

This is also why Babu says that if an officer holding an important post that is crucial to the well-being of the people functions in violation of Left principles, the state government should be able to remove him from that post. This he said is because the decision taken by the officer occupying the post should reflect the political ideals of the Left and not anything antithetical.

Babu is also aware that the ADGP could not be subjected to any departmental action. "This can be done only if the officer flouts the orders or circulars or rules issued by the government," Babu says. "No action can be taken against an officer for violating the stated political policy of a government," he adds. Babu says that Ajithkumar, therefore, should be given a posting that has the barest minimum contact with the people.

The heavy suggestion is that this is what Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should do to preserve the sanctity of the democratic process the CPM state secretary waxes eloquent in his essay.