Remove ADGP Ajith Kumar if he can't explain his meetings with RSS leaders: CPI

A top police official who holds furtive talks with heads of a fascist organisation is a blemish on the administrative system and leftist political scruples, CPI National Executive member K Prakash Babu has said referring to ADGP(Law&Order) M R Ajith Kumar. In an article published in CPI mouthpiece 'Janayugam' Prakash Babu wrote that unless Ajith Kumar reveals why he met with the RSS leaders, he should be removed from his current official responsibilities.



Ajith Kumar has been enmeshed in a controversy after reports surfaced about his meetings with RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and former BJP General Secretary and RSS spokesperson Ram Madhav.

While CPI has repeatedly demanded removal of Ajith Kumar from the post, CPM has made it clear that no action will be taken until the investigation report indicated any wrongdoing on the part of Ajith Kumar.

Prakash Babu has made scathing remarks in the article saying that ADGP has landed the government in a crisis. " Officials who do not realize that populist opinion is the driving force behind government's proclaimed policies shall be transferred to posts which require comparatively lesser interaction with the public. The officials who never fathom the pro-public stand of the government will always drag the government to crisis. With his meeting with RSS leaders, ADGP(Law&Order) has pushed the government to such a situation," Prakash Babu says in the article.

He goes on to say that at a time when Kerala is not dealing with any kind of communal strife, everyone wants to know why a top police official secretly met with the RSS leaders" The official has the moral responsibility to explain the personal or official reasons why he visited them. At least he should give it in writing to the Home department or the DGP. If he is not ready to do so, he should be removed from the post," CPI leader writes.

Babu added that there was no need to link these visits to what happened during Thrissur pooram. " The police official who holds covert meetings with the leaders of a fascist organisation which does not respect secularism, federalism and minority protection and condones extreme communalism is a blemish on the administrative system. A change in political stand is something that need not be determined using an investigation report. What is required is the political sense. The leftist political stand shall not sow doubts in the minds of the public," the article notes.