Kochi: Actor Unni Mukundan on Friday termed allegations that he assaulted his manager, Vipin Kumar, as a "fabricated" case to create tensions between him and actor Tovino Thomas.

Addressing the media in Kochi, Unni alleged that two female actors have complained to film organisations against Vipin.

Unni said that while he did throw Vipin's sunglasses away, he did not assault him. The actor also denied making any statement against Tovino Thomas.

Unni had filed a complaint against Vipin to the Director General of Police. He said that the incident occurred in a CCTV-monitored area in the presence of their mutual friend Vishnu Unnithan.

Unni alleged that he had negative experiences with Vipin. He accused Vipin of blocking opportunities by telling people that he was busy with multiple projects. He added that the allegations stemmed from "personal vengeance."

The actor said he does not wish to divulge more details about the case. He added that he will attend the meetings to be held by AMMA and FEFKA.

Vipin, on Monday, had filed a complaint with the Thrikkakkara police, alleging that Unni physically attacked him after he wrote a note praising Tovino Thomas's film 'Narivetta', which is running in theatres.

