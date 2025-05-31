The makers of actor Tovino Thomas's recently released film 'Narivetta' have issued a clarification regarding reports suggesting that certain scenes were removed or altered. Dismissing the claims, the team confirmed that no scenes have been changed in the film. The only re-censorship that took place, they said, was for the inclusion of a new song titled 'Vaada Veda', performed by rapper Vedan.

The clarification was made through the official Instagram page of Indian Cinema Company, the production house behind 'Narivetta'. In their statement, they said, 'Dear viewers, recently there were reports in the media claiming that Narivetta was subjected to re-censorship and that certain relevant scenes were removed. We want to clearly say that no scenes have been removed or changed in the film. The only re-censorship that took place was for the inclusion of the song "Vaada Veda", performed by rapper Vedan.'

They further added, 'Other than that, the movie is exactly the same as it was on release day. You can still watch Narivetta in theatres from start to finish without any changes. We kindly request media and film lovers not to spread false news. We sincerely thank all the viewers who are coming to theatres to watch Narivetta, even under unfavourable weather conditions.'

Directed by Anuraj Manohar and based on a true story, the Malayalam action drama stars Tovino Thomas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and marks the Malayalam debut of acclaimed Tamil director Cheran. The film has generated significant buzz, especially with Cheran taking on a key acting role for the first time in Malayalam cinema.

'Narivetta' is produced by Tippu Shah and Shiyas Hassan, and written by Abin Joseph. The technical crew includes Vijay as the cinematographer, Jakes Bejoy as the music director, Shameer Muhammed as editor, Bawa as the art director, and Arun Manohar handling costume design.

In a previous social media post, Tovino described 'Narivetta' as a political drama that tackles an important subject. He wrote, 'I believe it is a topic that needs to be spoken about boldly and discussed. I hope it will be a film that you enjoy with all your heart in the theatre and one that makes you think after leaving it.'

Tovino also shared that playing his character in 'Narivetta' was an emotional journey. 'I experienced the joy, happiness, crisis and pain of life along with the character. This is a film that I have been waiting for with great anticipation in my acting career,' he added.