Karun Nair has made a strong case for inclusion in India's playing XI in the first Test against England starting June 20 with a brilliant 186 not out on day one for India A against England Lions at Canterbury on Friday.

Dhruv Jurel was unbeaten on 82 as India A made 409/3 at stumps. Sarfaraz Khan scored 92 after the hosts chose to bowl in the unofficial Test, which is essentially a warm-up game ahead of the tour.

Karun walked in after captain Abhimanyu Easwaran's (8) earlier dismissal, trapped leg before by Josh Hull. Yashasvi Jaiswal (24) was removed by Eddie Jack, leaving Karun and Sarfaraz with a tough task ahead. They added 181 for the third wicket before Hull got the wicket of Sarfaraz.

The Canterbury County ground pitch had a greenish tinge but hardly any lateral movement, which helped Karun play his shots freely, especially square of the wicket.

Karun's 24th first-class century could not have come at a better time as he is back in the senior squad after last playing in Indian colours in 2017.

A brilliant domestic campaign, in which Karun scored 779 runs in Ranji Trophy alone, including 135 in the final for Vidarbha against Kerala, made it difficult for the selectors to overlook the 33-year-old Bengaluru Malayali.

Karun has the experience of six Tests, and it was a memorable spell as he got a triple century in his third match.

Though Karun is part of India's 18-member squad, it will be interesting to see if he makes the cut for the Headingley Test. India play five Tests against England, with the last one scheduled to begin on July 31.