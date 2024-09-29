P V Anvar MLA charged with provocation for rioting ahead of political explanatory meeting

Kottayam: Karukachal police here on Saturday registered a case against Nilambur MLA PV Anvar on charges of provocation for rioting. The case was filed a day before his explanatory meeting in Nilambur.

The police registered the case based on the complaint filed by Nedukunnam native Thomas K Peeliyanikkal. According to the First Information Report, the accused illegally used the telecommunication system to leak the call details of top officials in the state in a way endangering public security and then publicising it on visual media and other platforms to incite terror and violence among the public and to provoke an offence of riot. The FIR noted that the complainant saw this on visual media on September 1 at 6 pm. The complainant has cited that the delay in approaching the police station with this complaint was because he had earlier filed a complaint with the DGP.

The police have slapped charges under section 192 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with provocation for rioting. CPM and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recently turned against P V Anvar following his press conference in which he levelled damning allegations against the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Meanwhile, the Malappuram district police chief has ordered police security for Anvar's residence at Othayi in Nilambur. Anvar had filed a complaint with DGP Sheikh Darvesh Saheb after CPM workers issued a death threat against him hours after the party disowned him on Friday. CPM workers staged a protest march against Anvar in Nilambur town and set his effigy on fire. Malappuram police booked over 100 CPM workers in connection with the incident.

Anvar's explanatory meeting will commence at 6.30 pm on Sunday in Nilambur. The MLA told the media that he expects around 200 people in the meeting. The MLA announced the meeting after CPM had severed its ties with him over his allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Challenging CPM, he declared that he would open up about his allegations against top police officials and Chief Minsiter's political secretary P Sasi before the public.