Social activist Paichira Navas files impleadment petition in Siddique case in SC

Social activist Paichira Navas, who had earlier moved the High Court seeking the production of an unredacted Hema Committee report, has filed a petition in the Supreme Court to be impleaded as a party in the case related to anticipatory bail plea filed by actor Siddique. Considering the petition filed by Navas, the HC earlier directed the state government to provide a full copy of the Hema Committee report to the Special investigation team constituted by the state government to probe allegations of sexual abuse in the Malayalam film industry.



In his petition filed in the apex court, it was cited that the anticipatory bail petition filed by the petitioner shall be dismissed, as the petitioner is capable of influencing the investigation and witnesses, and custodial interrogation is necessary for the fair progress of the case.

"The petitioner in the Special Leave Petition (SLP) has displayed insensitivity towards the victims, including character assassination of the women involved without concrete evidence. The petitioner’s actions indicate an attempt to intimidate the victims further, thereby obstructing justice.

The applicant apprehends that the petitioner's social and economic power poses a serious threat to the witnesses involved in the case. The High Court had already observed that custodial interrogation of the accused is necessary to prevent any such interference," as per the petition.

He also said that even after the Hema committee report was released, significant portions were redacted, preventing a thorough investigation. This act of censorship raises concerns about the lack of accountability from the state authorities, Navas said in the petition. The petition has been filed by Advocates Sriram P, Sekhar G Thampi and Satheesh Mohanan. Kerala police have issued a lookout circular against Siddique after the HC denied his bail plea in a rape case.