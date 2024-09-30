Anvar accuses CM Pinarayi of undermining Kerala's secularism by aligning with RSS

Kozhikode: Nilambur MLA P V Anvar on Monday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of attempting to undermine secularism in Kerala by aligning with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). "He is trying to alienate a particular community with these actions," Anvar said during a speech at Muthalakkulam in Kozhikode on Monday.

"People today are preoccupied with their own needs, but this is the land of Zamorin and Kunjali Marakkar, rooted in secularism. We’ve witnessed true unity in the friendship of the late Arjun and Manaf—the driver and owner of the truck that was caught in a landslide in Karnataka. That is the essence of secularism. Don’t forget it," said the Nilambur MLA, who has become a public enemy of the CPM since unleashing a tirade against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the state police.

Anvar organised a public meeting in his constituency, Nilambur, on Sunday to explain his reasons for turning against the CM and the CPM. The Kozhikode meeting was a continuation of his public outbursts.

One of the major issues he took up in his Kozhikode address was the missing case of businessman Attoor Mohammed, populary known as Mami. Anvar reiterated that the investigation was deliberately sabotaged. He added that the case would never see justice due to the removal of a key investigating officer. "Everyone was satisfied with the investigation until the Malappuram Crime Branch SP, Vikram IPS, was transferred to the Excise Department in Thiruvananthapuram. He had just begun working on the case with the newly formed SIT. Even Mami’s family was content with his efforts, but the government replaced him," Anvar said.

Mami, a realtor and businessman from Balussery, went missing in 2013. Anvar claimed he personally approached the Crime Branch ADGP, requesting that Vikram be allowed to complete the investigation, even if it meant giving him additional responsibilities. “I also submitted a formal request to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan but received no response,” Anvar added.

The MLA further accused the CM of refusing to act against the wishes of ADGP (Law and Order) M R Ajith Kumar. "Let the people of Kerala reflect on this. Our state is heading towards a serious issue. The police force is being criminalised, and the consequences will affect us all," Anvar said.

He also alleged that over a hundred young people have been falsely implicated in drug and gold smuggling cases, accusing corrupt police officers of being behind these criminal operations. Anvar then claimed that Pinarayi once told an English newspaper that Malappuram was the largest hub of criminal activity in Kerala. "Why didn’t he make such a statement to Malayalam newspapers? He knows he would be questioned. The CM cited around 150 cases of gold smuggling through Kozhikode Airport, which is located in Malappuram. However, it is unfair to tarnish the reputation of a particular district when people involved in these crimes come from across the state and even from outside Kerala," Anvar said. He added that the police actions have led to widespread public discontent with the state government, the Left alliance, and the CM.