I cannot be silenced. If you chop off my legs, I'll return in a wheelchair: P V Anvar

LDF's rebel MLA P V Anvar began his much-awaited public address in Nilambur by claiming there was an attempt to project him as a radical Islamist.

Anvar said he cannot be silenced. "I will continue this, I won't stop. I plan to go around Kerala delivering speeches for a month," Anvar said. "If you chop off my legs, I will return in a wheelchair. If you can, gun me down or imprison me. I'm prepared," Anvar said.

"I never thought I would expose those whom I backed, for whom I raised my voice," Anvar told a large gathering in Nilambur town Sunday evening. The MLA was given a rousing reception as he arrived for his first public address since turning against the CPM and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Anvar said he respected Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. "He was like my father," Anvar said.

"Dear comrades, please tell me what more should I do. I questioned the highhandedness of the police," Anvar said.

The MLA said he first suspected the Kerala Police when they left go Shajan Scaria (Anvar has accused the journalist of promoting Islamophobia).

Anvar said he turned his attention to gold smuggling through the Karipur Airport. He said he had to make a parallel enquiry as the investigating officers refused to accept his claims and the chief minister turned him into "a thief". "I have given documented proof on Ajith Kumar's corruption. No action has been taken," Anvar said.



He said he spoke for 37 minutes with the CM, raising his allegations. "I told the CM that he has lost his shine, people have lost their respects. I told him his political secretary would land him in trouble. I said his the ADGP (M R Ajith Kumar) was a criminal. He didn't say anything, just kept looking me in the eye.

"My eyes became moist. I thought he has realised the ploy from his political secretary. The next day Sujith Das is suspended, there is a reshuffle in the police. Many people congratulated me. I felt relieved," Anvar explained his version of the events that transpired since his meeting with the CM.

Earlier, Anvar began by introducing his lineage. He said his ancestors fought the British and stood against India's partition. Anvar said he prays five times a day, but he accepts every religion. His salutations included the Hindu mantra of 'Om', Islamic blessing of 'Assalamu Alaikum', a Christian prayer to the 'heavenly father' and 'Lal Salam', the communist greeting.

Local CPM leader E A Suku had delivered the welcome speech before Anvar started his address. Suku introduced self as a former president of the Vazhikkadavu grama panchayat and an Area Committee member of CPM at Edakkara.

Suku refuted claims made by a section of CPM leaders that Anvar had not been the party's choice for Nilambur's candidacy. He claimed that late CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had declared Anvar the LDF candidate for the first time before the 2016 Assembly polls.