Man kills wife, surrenders to police in Kasaragod

Published: October 06, 2024 10:21 AM IST
Kasaragod: A man strangulated his wife to death at Kannoth, Eriya, in the Pullur-Periya grama panchayat, Kasaragod. The incident happened around 2:30 am on Sunday.
The victim, Beena (40), was a native of Kannoth. Her husband, Damodaran (48), surrendered at the Ambalathara police station.

According to sources, Damodaran contacted a relative after committing the crime and confessed. "We suspect family issues as the motive behind the murder," said Ambalathara police. After the inquest procedures, the body will be taken to Pariyaram Medical College Hospital in Kannur for an autopsy.
The couple has a son who works as a mobile technician in Delhi.

