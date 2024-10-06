Muslim League shifts stance on P V Anvar, to follow UDF decision

Malappuram: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Kerala has revised its position on Nilambur MLA P V Anvar, that it will align with the stance of the United Democratic Front (UDF). "We can't treat Anvar the same way we did when he was with the Left Democratic Front (LDF)," said IUML general secretary P M A Salam on Sunday.

"The League and UDF have raised similar concerns for a long time. Now that Anvar acknowledges these issues while standing apart from the Left, we have no reason to oppose him. In fact, he is addressing the same concerns we raised, with more clarity and stronger evidence," Salam added.

The Kerala government and its police leadership have been scrutinised following Anvar's accusations, primarily aimed at ADGP (Law & Order) M R Ajith Kumar and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s political secretary P Sasi. Anvar levelled over ten allegations against the top cop, including claims of Kumar's involvement in disrupting the Thrissur Pooram, links to gold smuggling operations, and connections to murder cases. He also accused P Sasi of involvement in gold smuggling, corruption, and other illegal activities.

P V Anvar MLA. File photo: Manorama

Following this, Anvar exited from the left front and also declared his unwillingness to be part of the opposition Congress in the Kerala Assembly. He later met leaders of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, to discuss potential partnerships. Anvar is expected to launch his new political party, the Democratic Movement of Kerala, at a public meeting in Manjeri, Malappuram, on Sunday. “The new party will work to uphold secular values,” Anvar said.