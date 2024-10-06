Tempo catches fire on Kuttiyadi ghat road; all 14 passengers safe

Kozhikode: A tempo traveller en route to Wayanad’s Thirunelli caught fire on the third curve of the Kuttiadi ghat road around 9.10 am on Sunday. The vehicle, which had 14 passengers on board, was completely gutted by the time two units of the Nadapuram Fire Force arrived at the scene. Fortunately, all passengers were safe.



According to a fire force official, “An electrical short circuit at the vehicle’s battery caused the incident.” The passengers were all residents of Valayam, near Nadapuram in Kozhikode. Following the incident, traffic on the ghat road was temporarily affected.

