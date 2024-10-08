Elderly man sentenced to 102 years of RI for molesting 5-year-old relative

Thiruvananthapuram: Thiruvananthapuram fast track special court, on Tuesday, sentenced a 62-year-old man to 102 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) and slapped a penalty of Rs 1.05 lakhs for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl who is his relative. Judge R Rekha pronounced the verdict. In case the penalty is not paid to the survivor, the man will have to undergo imprisonment for another two years and three months, according to the verdict.



As per the case, the girl was sexually abused from November 2020 to February 2021. The accused, who is a relative of the survivor, subjected her to sexual abuse when she went to his house. When the girl cried in pain, she was threatened and was told that she would be harmed again if she told anyone about it.

Later, the girl's grandmother overheard her tell her friends that the accused was "bad." The grandmother grew suspicious and asked the child if he had done something to her. The girl then revealed the incident to her. The private parts of the child were severely injured, and the family sought medical attention. They also informed the Kadinamkulam police.

The judge on Tuesday said in the verdict that the man deserved no mercy as he was a relative of the girl. The judge added that the man shall undergo rigorous punishment since his act shocked the conscience of the society.

Special public prosecutor R S Vijayamohan and advocate Athiyannur R Y Akhilesh appeared for the prosecution. Fourteen witnesses were heard during the trial. The prosecution also presented 24 documents and three materials as evidence. Kadinamkulam SI Deepu KS, Inspector Binse Joseph probed the case. The legal service authority shall give compensation to the girl, as per the verdict.