Instagram influencer Mubeena arrested for stealing 17 sovereigns of gold from relative

Kollam: Chithara police on Sunday arrested social media influencer Mubeena (26) for allegedly stealing 17 sovereigns of gold ornaments from her sister-in-law’s residence in Kollam.

The complaint was filed by Muneera, who said that her wedding chain (6 sovereigns) and a bangle (1 sovereign), among other ornaments, were found missing in October. She alleged that Mubeena took the gold while the family was away.

After reviewing CCTV footage, police confirmed that Mubeena committed the theft on September 30. Though she initially denied the crime during questioning, she later confessed, citing a desire to fund a luxury lifestyle.

“During further interrogation, Mubeena also admitted to previously stealing gold ornaments from a friend’s house. She was arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” police told PTI.