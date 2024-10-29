154 injured as firecracker explodes at Anjootambalam temple during Theyyam festival in Kasaragod

Kasaragod: Firecrackers worth Rs 24,000 stored for a Theyyam festival exploded, injuring many at the Anjootambalam Veererkavu temple in Nileshwar in the early hours of Tuesday.

Kasaragod Collector Inbasekar K said 154 persons were injured. Of them, 97 were admitted to hospitals, with eight suffering more than 80% burn injuries.

Hospitals treating the injured:

Ninety-seven people have been hospitalised, with eight in critical condition and suffering from 80% burns. The Collectorate said that 18 persons were admitted in AJ Hospital, Mangaluru; 18 at MIMS Hospital, Kannur; 17 at Aishal Hospital, Kanhangad; 16 at Kanhangad District Hospital; 10 at Sanjeevini Hospital, Kanhangad; five to Kannur Medical College Hospital, Pariyaram; five at Manzoor Hospital, Kanhangad; three at Arimala Hospital, Kanhangad; two at MIMS, Kozhikode; two at KH Hospital, Cheruvathur and one at at Deepa Hospital, Kanhangad.

Reports indicate that sparks from the fireworks display ignited the crackers in the storehouse (kamba pura). Photo: Special Arrangement.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the firecracker detonation area and the storage room were only two or three feet apart, he said. Regulations require a minimum distance of 100 metres between the storage and firecracker ignition points, he said.

The accident took place during "Kulichu Thottam", a preparatory ritual for the Moovalamkuzhi Chamundi Theyyam, a major annual event marking the start of the Theyyam season in North Malabar. The ritual extensively uses lit-up torches made from dried coconut leaves.

Sparks from the torch must have landed on the carton box where the firecrackers were stored. Temple committee members said the firecrackers were low-intensity explosives. However, the tin sheet roof was blown away in the impact of the blast.

Thousands of devotees had gathered at the temple to watch the Moovalamkuzhi Chamundi Theyyam, revered as one of the most potent among theyyams. The devotees captured the terrifying moment on mobile phones, with visuals of panic and confusion shared widely on social media platforms such as WhatsApp.

In the aftermath, police have cordoned off the temple, and an investigation is underway to determine how the firecrackers were stored and why such a massive stock was kept near the temple premises. The temple committee reportedly spent around Rs 24,000 on firecrackers for the event, which had to be abruptly halted after the explosion. Authorities are questioning committee members and examining potential negligence.

Inbasekar told Manorama News that the fireworks display was conducted without permit. Police have taken the temple president and secretary into custody in connection with the incident. Both the District Collector and the District Police Chief visited the scene.

On Tuesday, the temple had arranged food for around 6,000 people as part of the festival. However, the celebrations have now been suspended.