Death toll goes up to 3 in Kasaragod temple fire accident

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 03, 2024 11:55 PM IST Updated: November 04, 2024 12:05 AM IST
A massive explosion at a fireworks storage area during the annual Kaliyattam festival at the Anjootambalam Veererkavu Temple. Photo: Screengrab/Manorama News.

Kasaragod: The casualties from the recent firecracker explosion at Anjootambalam temple in Kasaragod went up to three on Sunday night. The deceased – K Biju of Karinthalam Manjalamkattu – succumbed to his burn injuries at a private hospital in Kozhikode.

Earlier today, Ratheesh of Kinavoor, who was under ventilator support with over 60 per cent burn injuries, died at MIMS Hospital in Calicut.

On Saturday, 38-year-old Sandeep of Kinavoor, Choyamkode, succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at Baby Memorial Hospital in Kannur. Sandeep sustained burns covering over 45 per cent of his body, including serious airway injuries, and was on ventilator support.

According to the Kasaragod district administration, 154 people were injured in the accident, of whom 100 were admitted to various hospitals. The incident occurred late night on October 28 at Anjootambalam Veererkavu temple near Neeleswaram when firecrackers stored in the vicinity exploded.

Three persons, including two temple committee officials, have been arrested in connection with the incident on Tuesday after a case was registered under the Explosive Substance Act and various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). 

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA