Water Metro boats collide in Kochi, passengers safe

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 03, 2024 04:13 PM IST
Kochi Water Metro. Photo: Facebook/Pinarayi VIjayan

Kochi: Two boats of the Kochi Water Metro service collided at the Fort Kochi terminal around 2.30 pm on Sunday, but all passengers escaped uninjured. The incident happened when one boat arriving from the High Court collided with another departing toward the same destination.

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) said the collision was minor, with no reported injuries. "The accident happened while the boats were making room for a passing Ro-Ro service," it added. However, the impact caused panic among passengers as the boats momentarily lost stability. Authorities have assured that a probe will be conducted to find any possible lapses by the crews of both boats.

