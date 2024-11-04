Felt overlooked during key moments, but confident of BJP bypoll win: Sandeep Varier

Palakkad: After expressing disappointment over the Bharatiya Janata Party's treatment, Sandeep G Varier said on Monday that it would achieve a significant victory in the upcoming Kerala bypolls, especially in the Palakkad constituency. He had accused the party of neglecting him during critical moments, including when top leaders did not visit or offer condolences following his mother’s passing. Sandeep reportedly left an election convention in Palakkad recently, upset over not being given a seat on the stage. He later announced his decision not to participate in the campaign for BJP candidate C Krishnakumar.

Despite the controversies, Sandeep clarified that these issues would not affect the party’s performance in the bypolls. "I am just a grain of sand on the shore of the vast ocean that is the BJP," he remarked, indicating that many others in Palakkad shared his discontent with the current campaign efforts. Despite being a state committee member, he emphasised that his absence from the campaign would not hinder the party's strength or commitment. "There are many senior leaders and 189 state committee members actively involved. BJP is a strong party, deeply rooted in valuable principles, with a solid presence in Palakkad," he said. Party state chief K Surendran echoed this sentiment, asserting that these issues will not impact the party’s performance in the bypolls.

Facebook post

In a Facebook post on Monday, Sandeep admitted to experiencing mental stress and expressed gratitude for the support from friends and followers. He clarified that media reports about him leaving the stage in distress due to a denied seat at the party convention were mostly false. Sandeep described himself as a humble party worker who still engages in grassroots activities such as flag-holding and poster-pasting. He noted that his grievances stem from a series of events that affected his self-esteem, though he declined to share specific details publicly.

Sandeep extended his best wishes to Krishnakumar while also addressing the latter's recent comments on their shared history in Yuva Morcha, the BJP's youth wing. Sandeep questioned this claim, asking if Krishnakumar had even visited his home despite Sandeep’s longtime role as a state-level office bearer. He pointed out that, unlike BJP leaders, CPM candidate Dr P Sarin and several leaders from opposition parties had offered him personal condolences when his mother passed away two years ago.

Support for party, not individual

Reiterating his support for BJP, Sandeep stated that his grievances were not directed personally at Krishnakumar. “It’s not about the individual; it’s about the "lotus" symbol and the values it represents,” he said, affirming his commitment to the party’s mission despite his personal decision to avoid the Palakkad campaign.

Abstaining from Palakkad campaign

While confirming he would not participate in the Palakkad campaign, Sandeep said he remains committed to supporting BJP activities locally in the future. This decision, he explained, was influenced by discussions with his family and colleagues. Although Surendran had contacted him to encourage his participation in campaigns, Sandeep said the BJP chief failed to address his specific grievances. He expressed concern over the lack of mechanisms within the party to resolve internal issues for workers, saying, "If this is my experience, what is it like for other grassroot-level members?"

Denies shifting political affiliation

Addressing speculation about a possible shift to Congress or CPM, Sandeep clarified that he had friends in opposition parties who reached out and had no intention of leaving BJP. Instead, he suggested that fielding senior BJP leaders like K Surendran or Sobha Surendran in Palakkad could strengthen the party’s campaign and bring a needed “wow factor” to boost enthusiasm.