Chelakkara: Nilambur MLA P V Anvar held a press conference in Chelakkara on Tuesday, defying police instructions to avoid media interactions ahead of the Assembly byelection. With polling set for Wednesday, the constituency is restricted from all public campaigning activities.

Anvar declined to comply with the curbs and proceeded to the hotel where the event was held. Shortly after his arrival, election commission officials reached the venue. Despite the prohibition, Anvar argued that the ban applied only to vocal campaigning and went ahead with his press conference. When an ECI official handed him a notice, Anvar demanded to explain the specific legal sections supporting the restriction.

During the conference, Anvar accused the Left Front of transporting seized cash found in Cheruthuruthi and alleged Minister Mohammed Riyas's role. He further claimed that the CPM feared defeat in the election, accusing the ruling party of distributing funds in colonies and planning to supply alcohol to influence voters.