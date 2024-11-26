Fire accident while burning waste in yard; Kozhikode woman succumbs to injuries
Kozhikode: A 62-year-old woman died of burn injuries after a fire accident in Nadapuram on Tuesday.
The deceased, Kamala, was a resident of Chekyad. As per reports, she was burning waste in the yard when the fire accidentally spread to her clothes.
She suffered severe burns and was immediately admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode. Despite undergoing treatment, Kamala succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday morning. She is survived by her husband, Kunhiraman, her daughter, Sunitha, and her son-in-law, Ajayan.