Kochi: The Thiruvambady Devaswom Board submitted a counter-affidavit to the High Court on Tuesday, asserting that the police disrupted the Thrissur Pooram festival. Thiruvambady Devaswom secretary Gireesh Kumar submitted the counter-affidavit in response to petitions calling for action against the officers involved and a judicial inquiry into the incident. The petition also requested an investigation into the circumstances that led to the police's intervention during the festival.

The counter-affidavit claimed that no untoward incidents occurred during the Pooram and that the police's actions were unnecessary, unreasonable, and unfounded. It added, "The police did not even allow authorised workers of the Thiruvambady Board, or those with licences to set off fireworks, to prepare the necessary materials for the fireworks display."

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result of the police intervention, which even affected the public, the Madathil Varavu ritual had to be carried out in name only. "The police's actions were arbitrary, and the officers acted immaturely. This behaviour may have stemmed from their lack of understanding of the Pooram and its rituals," the affidavit stated, noting that the police also obstructed the procession.

A week ago, the Cochin Devaswom Board submitted an affidavit to the High Court and a report accusing the Thiruvambady Devaswom Board and the BJP of conspiring to disrupt the festival. The report also highlighted the police's shortcomings.