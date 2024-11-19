Kochi: The Cochin Devaswom Board submitted a report to the High Court on Tuesday concerning the disruption at the Thrissur Pooram festival. The report alleges that the Thiruvambady Devaswom Board and the BJP conspired to interfere with the festival’s proceedings. It specifically highlighted the over four-hour delay of the fireworks display, originally scheduled for 3 am, as a tactic employed by the Thiruvambady Board to exert pressure.

Cochin Devaswom Board secretary P Bindu presented the counter affidavit to the court. A bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice S Muralikrishna adjourned the matter for three weeks, instructing the petitioners to file their reply affidavit. Thiruvambady Devaswom has also submitted a counter affidavit in response to the petition.

The Cochin Devaswom Board’s report recommended the formation of a High Authority Committee, led by the Cochin Devaswom Board, to oversee the festival with the full support of the district administration and Thrissur Corporation. The report further suggested that the Pooram festival should be managed entirely by this committee.

The report accused individuals unconnected to the Pooram’s management or the Thiruvambady Devaswom of being involved in discussions regarding the festival. It noted that Union Minister Suresh Gopi, along with Thiruvambady Devaswom office-bearers, made public accusations and counter-accusations in the media, which led to widespread discontent. The report claimed that for the first time in the history of Thrissur Pooram, the intransigence of a partner temple resulted in the festival being reduced to an arbitrary ceremony.

Additionally, the report pointed out several criticisms directed at the police, including their failure to maintain the mandatory distance between elephants, unwarranted interference with the fireworks display, and entering the temple wearing shoes.

There were also suspicions that representatives of Thiruvambady Devaswom were aiding certain political parties in influencing the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections. The presence of BJP district president Anish Kumar, BJP leader and petitioner B Gopalakrishnan, and Sangh Parivar activist Valsan Thillankeri from Kannur, all contributed to these suspicions.

The report further accused Union Minister Suresh Gopi of unlawfully intervening in the matter for political gain. It claimed that Gopi violated traffic regulations by travelling in an ambulance at Swaraj Round, a no-traffic zone, and attempted to use the disruption to bolster his electoral prospects. The report also criticised Gopi for spreading false narratives through media channels and social media, claiming he had resolved the crisis when, in reality, he had contributed to the confusion.