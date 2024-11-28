The Kerala High Court on Thursday refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a social activist seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of former ADM Naveen Babu K. The Court cited the existence of a similar writ petition filed by Manjusha, Naveen Babu's wife, which is already under consideration, reported LiveLaw.

Manjusha’s petition, alleging the possibility of homicidal hanging in her husband's death, is scheduled for hearing in the first week of December. A single bench of the High Court has also directed the investigating officer to submit the case diary and a statement on the ongoing investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice S Manu, disposed of the PIL on Thursday, stating: "The wife of the deceased has already approached this Court seeking the same relief. Therefore, it is unnecessary to entertain a PIL on this matter, as it is already under judicial scrutiny."

The PIL alleged delays in filing the FIR and informing the family about Naveen Babu's death. It also raised concerns about the police's premature assumption of suicide without completing an inquest and autopsy. The inquest was reportedly conducted in the absence of the deceased's relatives, the PIL added. Additionally, the petition claimed that the accused's political influence could intimidate witnesses, undermining a fair investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The petitioner argued that any citizen has the right to seek judicial intervention when an investigation appears inadequate or compromised. The plea was filed through Advocates N D Arun Das, M C Chithrakala, P K Pretheep Kumar, and A Lijimon.

Naveen Babu was found hanging at his official quarters in Kannur on October 15, a day after CPM leader and Kannur Panchayat President P P Divya accused him of bribery allegations. Divya, currently out on bail, is facing charges of abetment of suicide.

