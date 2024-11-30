Thiruvananthapuram: The Finance Department has decided against initiating a criminal case or a centralised investigation against government employees involved in the social pension fraud, leaving it to individual departments to take necessary action. This approach could overlook serious offences, including the fabrication of fake documents. Additionally, the involvement of revenue and panchayat officials in aiding the creation of forged documents will also remain unexamined.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan summoned a crucial meeting on Saturday at 12.30 pm to discuss the allegaed fraud. Finance minister KN Balagopal, minister for local self-governments MB Rajesh and top officials will attend the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finance Minister himself acknowledged the gravity of the issues, including document forgery. However, when questioned about the need for a centralised investigation by Vigilance or the police, there was no clear response. Instead, the stance was that departments should handle the matter internally. It remains unclear what further scrutiny can be conducted by the departments regarding the findings already detailed by the Information Kerala Mission.

Key questions, such as whether fake documents were used to secure pension eligibility or whether revenue officers issuing income certificates and other officials verifying eligibility were complicit, are unlikely to be addressed at the departmental level.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government, which earlier ordered a Vigilance investigation into irregularities in Kottakkal municipality, seems to be adopting a lenient approach towards officials involved in pension fraud.