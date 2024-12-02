Alappuzha: Five medical students died, and seven others were seriously injured after a car they were travelling in collided head-on with a KSRTC bus at Kalarkodu Junction near SD College, Alappuzha, on Monday. The car, carrying 12 passengers, reportedly rammed into the KSRTC fast passenger bus.

The accident happened around 9.30 pm. The passengers were first-year MBBS students of TD Medical College, Vandanam, Alappuzha.

The KSRTC bus was headed from Vyttila to Kayamkulam, and the car was en route to Alappuzha. The car was completely wrecked in the crash.

The injured were rushed to Vandanam Medical College Hospital. Emergency responders had to cut open the car to rescue the trapped passengers. The identities of the deceased have not yet been confirmed, said Punnapra police.