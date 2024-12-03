Five first-year MBBS students from TD Medical College, Vandanam, lost their lives, and six were critically injured when their car collided with a KSRTC Fast Passenger bus on Monday night. The crash also left 15 bus passengers injured. The car, reportedly carrying 11 occupants, was severely overloaded. The Regional Transport Officer (RTO) stated that heavy rain, the age of the vehicle, and overloading likely contributed to the crash.

The deceased were identified as:

Devananthan (19), Kottakkal, Malappuram Sreedev Valsan (19), Sekharipuram, Palakkad Ayush Shaji (19), Chennadu, Kottayam PP Mohammed Ibrahim (19), Androth, Lakshadweep Mohammed Abdul Jabbar (19), Pandyala, Kannur

The accident occurred around 9.30 pm, approximately 100 metres north of Changanassery Junction in Kalarkode. Eyewitnesses reported a head-on collision between the Guruvayur–Kayamkulam Fast Passenger bus and the car. Three car occupants died instantly.

Manish, the bus conductor, reported that the car was speeding before it collided with the bus. The impact left the car crushed beneath the bus, completely wrecking the vehicle. Passengers from other vehicles and local residents rushed to the scene, using tools to cut open the mangled car and rescue the trapped occupants.

A police team, led by DySP MR Madhubabu, and fire and rescue services promptly arrived at the scene. The accident caused severe traffic congestion on the national highway, which was only resolved after the police and fire brigade removed the damaged car and bus from the road.