Alappuzha: The KSRTC bus driver narrowly escaped a major accident on Monday night, the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) stated on Tuesday. Five first-year MBBS students from TD Medical College, Vandanam, lost their lives, and six were critically injured when their car collided with a KSRTC Fast Passenger bus on Monday night.



"The car collided with the arch area of the KSRTC bus. The bus turned following the crash, avoiding a direct collision. Otherwise, the impact would have been far more severe. The car didn’t skid either—it bore the full force of the crash," the RTO explained.

The car, a rental vehicle of nearly 14 years old, had valid insurance. However, its age, overloading, and poor weather conditions significantly increased the severity of the impact, he noted.

The RTO also highlighted that the car lacked an anti-lock braking system (ABS), a critical safety feature in modern vehicles that prevents wheels from locking during braking, helping maintain control and avoid skidding. "Without ABS, vehicles are more prone to overturning and losing control during emergencies," he added.

The RTO added that the vehicle probably experienced hydroplaning and that the road was slippery as water continued to fall on the road from the huge tree above. Hydroplaning is a situation in which a vehicle tire rides up on a thin surface of water, losing contact with the pavement, and resulting in sudden loss of control.

According to the RTO, the student driver claimed he swerved after spotting an object on the road. "We will need to examine the visuals in detail to verify the claim," the RTO said.