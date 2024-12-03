Lulu Group is all set to open its newest mall in Manippuzha, Kottayam, on December 14, with public access starting the following day. This will be the group's fifth shopping mall in Kerala, adding to its existing outlets in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, and Kozhikode.

The Kottayam mall follows the 'mini mall' model seen in Palakkad and Kozhikode, emphasising the Lulu Hypermarket, Lulu Fashion Store, and Lulu Connect. It also becomes the group's sixth hypermarket in Kerala, joining locations in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and the Forum Mall in Kundannoor. Additionally, the Y Mall in Triprayar, Thrissur, is already operational.

Designed to provide a world-class shopping experience, the Kottayam mall will host a variety of domestic and international brands across categories like beauty and wellness, men’s fashion, jewellery, cafes and restaurants, and entertainment.

Notable brands include McDonald’s, Costa Coffee, KFC, Amul, Louis Philippe, Mamaearth, North Express, Pulp Factory, Belgian Waffle, Jockey, Wow! Momo, Albaik, Annapoorna, and Swa Diamonds. For children, a dedicated FunTura entertainment zone offers engaging activities.

To ensure visitor convenience, the mall includes a food court with seating for 500 people and a multi-level parking facility that can accommodate up to 1,000 vehicles.