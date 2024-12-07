Vatican City: In a historic milestone for the Catholic Church in India, the ordination of Archbishop Mar George Jacob Koovakad will take place at the Basilica here on Saturday.

Mar George Jacob Koovakad, 51, a member of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Archeparchy of Changanassery, is set to become the first Indian priest to be elevated directly to Cardinal while still serving as a priest. Pope Francis will officiate the solemn ceremony at a consistory at St. Peter’s Basilica at 4 pm (8.30 pm IST).

Mar George Koovakad is among 21 individuals elevated to Cardinal rank on Saturday. The ordination ceremony will last about an hour and a half. On Sunday, at 9.30 am, the newly appointed Cardinals and their predecessors will join Pope Francis in celebrating a Mass.

This ceremony will also see the participation of distinguished figures, including Mar Thomas Tharayil, Archbishop of the Changanassery Archeparchy, and former Archbishop Mar Joseph Perumthottam, who will serve as co-celebrants.

Syro-Malabar Church Major Archbishop Mar Taphel Thattil, Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, and Syro-Malankara Church Major Archbishop Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis Catholicos will attend these events.

A delegation led by Union Minister George Kurien, along with several relatives of Mar George Koovakad, has arrived in Vatican City to witness the historic occasion. A 12-member official delegation from the Changanassery Archdiocese has also travelled to the Vatican to celebrate this milestone.

Mar George Koovakad becomes the third Cardinal from the Changanassery Diocese, following the legacies of Mar Antony Padiyara and Mar George Alencherry. His remarkable journey includes joining the Vatican Diplomatic Service in 2006 and serving in the Apostolic Nunciature in Algeria, South Korea, Iran, Costa Rica, and Venezuela. Since 2020, he has been part of the Vatican State Secretariat, overseeing the Pope’s international travels.