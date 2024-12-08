Kozhikode: The Riyadh Criminal Court once again delayed its ruling on the discharge petition of Abdul Rahim, who has been imprisoned for the past 18 years in connection with the murder of a Saudi boy. The decision was postponed on Sunday after the court accepted the arguments opposing the public prosecution's case, and the hearing was adjourned. The Abdul Rahim Support Community announced that the date for the next hearing would be announced soon.

On November 17, a new bench postponed the verdict for another two weeks, further prolonging the uncertainty surrounding the case. Although Rahim's death sentence was commuted on July 2, his release is being delayed as the case concerning the public offence remains unresolved. Once a release order is issued, it must be approved by the higher court and the governorate before Abdul Rahim can be set free. The Indian Embassy in Riyadh has arranged all the necessary travel documents for Rahim's return to India.

Abdul Rahim, an auto driver from Feroke, Kozhikode, went to Saudi Arabia in 2006 to seek better opportunities. He worked as a driver in Riyadh and cared for a differently-abled boy in the family. While driving, a device that helped the boy breathe accidentally fell inside the car, causing the boy to lose consciousness and die. Despite it being an accident, Rahim was charged with murder and sentenced to death under Saudi law. However, the court later revised its verdict after the boy's family agreed to accept blood money.