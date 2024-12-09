Palakkad: A fire broke out at a furniture shop in Kalladikode here on Monday. The incident occurred at 3.00 pm, spreading to an adjacent medical store and mobile shop. No casualties have been reported so far.

The blaze completely destroyed the affected shops and gutted vehicles parked in front of the shopping complex. Three fire force units from Mannarkkad and Kongad reached the scene and are working to douse the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown. "The people present managed to escape after noticing the smoke and flames, averting a disaster," said P S Ramachandran, President of Karimba Grama Panchayat, told Onmanorama.