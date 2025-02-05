Thiruvananthapuram: The Economic Offences Wing of the Crime Branch has taken over the investigation into the fake CSR fund scam, in which a large number of people were defrauded across the state. The fraudsters swindled money by falsely offering laptops, two-wheelers, and home appliances at half price, claiming the discounts were part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities of various NGOs and charitable organizations.

The scam gained widespread attention after Muvattupuzha police arrested Ananthu Krishnan (26), a native of Thodupuzha, as a key accused.

Recognising the seriousness of the fraud, the Home Department has directed all police stations to register cases for any fresh complaints related to the scam. So far, cases have been registered in Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, and Thiruvananthapuram. Authorities expect more victims to come forward.

The latest complaint was registered in Pothencode, where an agent named Devidas approached a panchayat member, seeking applications from women interested in purchasing two-wheelers, laptops, and sewing machines at half price.

Devidas falsely claimed that a charitable trust was offering these products at subsidised rates for economically disadvantaged women. Trusting his words, several women applied for two-wheelers, each paying around Rs 62,000. However, after issuing receipts from the so-called charitable trust, the agent disappeared, prompting the victims to file police complaints.

Congress leader Lali Vincent booked

Police suspect that several influential individuals may be involved in the scam. On Wednesday, Kannur police registered a case against Congress leader Lali Vincent for allegedly defrauding people of crores of rupees by promising electric scooters and laptops at half price. Vincent, who serves as the legal advisor for various voluntary organizations, has been named as the seventh accused in the case.

Earlier, police had registered three fraud cases against Ananthu Krishnan related to the fake CSR fund scam. He orchestrated the fraud by forming an NGO called the Muvattupuzha Socio-Economic Development Society. By offering two-wheelers at discounted rates, he allegedly swindled approximately Rs 9 crore from unsuspecting victims.

Following a surge in complaints, police intensified their investigation and arrested Ananthu Krishnan.