Idukki: A woman was killed in a wild elephant attack at Kombanpara in Peruvanthanam on Monday. The deceased is Puthanveetil Sofiya Ismayil (45), a native of Nellivila. Her body was found near TR & T Estate around 6 PM.

Sofiya had gone to fetch water from a source near the forest range but failed to return home. Concerned about her absence, her son launched a search and tragically found her dead.

Her body has been shifted to the Government General Hospital in Mundakayam for post-mortem examination.

This is the second fatal wild elephant attack reported in Idukki this month. On February 6, a 57-year-old tribal man succumbed to his injuries sustained in a similar incident.