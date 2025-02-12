Cherthala/ Alappuzha: The Cherthala police on Wednesday exhumed the body of a 46-year-old woman, Saji, following a complaint by her daughter, who suspects foul play in her death.

Saji, a native of Cherthala, passed away on Sunday at the Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, after being hospitalised for a month due to injuries from an alleged fall at home. She was buried at St Mary’s Forane Church cemetery. However, her daughter later filed a complaint, alleging that her father, Sony, may have played a role in Saji’s death, said Cherthala police.

Based on the complaint, police exhumed the body. A post-mortem will be conducted at Alappuzha Medical College as part of the ongoing investigation.