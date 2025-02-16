Pothencode: A couple lost their life in a tragic accident involving a head-on collision between two bikes here on Saturday night. The deceased were identified as Dileep (40) and his wife Neetu (30), natives of Airoopara in Aruvikkarakonam. Two others, Sachin (23) and Ambootti (22) sustained serious injuries and are admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

The incident happened around 8:45 pm near Njandoorkonam Melemukku on Saturday. The sports bike carrying the two men, who were travelling at high speed, lost control and collided with the motorcycle ridden by the couple. Due to the impact of the collision, Dileep was thrown onto the road, and Neetu was flung over a roadside wall. Both of them died at the scene after suffering severe head injuries.

The couple were returning to Airoopara after visiting their family home in Andoorkonam.