Thiruvananthapuram: An eleven-year-old girl was found dead at her home in Powdikonam, Sreekariyam, on Sunday. The deceased, Aaradhika, was found hanging from the window with a thin cloth tied around her neck.

Aaradhika, a class 6 student at Swamiyar Madam Sri Neelakanta Vidyapeedom, was with her younger sister at home when the incident happened. Their parents were away. After returning from her dance class, she asked her sister to go to their neighbour’s house for lunch, saying she would join after freshening up.

"My mother served lunch to Aaradhika’s younger sister. When Aaradhika did not come for a long time, the sister went to check on her. She later informed us that Aaradhika was standing still near the window. We rushed to the house, found her unresponsive, and immediately took her to the hospital," a neighbour told Onmanorama.

Neighbours described Aaradhika as a very cheerful child.

"I received a call from the residents here at around 2.30 pm. We immediately informed the police. She was first taken to a nearby clinic and later shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead," said Archana Manikantan, Powdikonam ward member.

Sreekariyam police have registered a case and launched an investigation. The body is currently at the Medical College mortuary and will be handed over to the family after autopsy. Aaradhika is survived by her father, Rupesh, mother, Chithra, and younger sister.