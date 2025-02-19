Idukki: Two college students died as a tourist bus from Tamil Nadu overturned at Echo Point, Mattupetty, near Munnar on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as Archika and Venika. They were both BSc Computer Science students from Scott College, Nagercoil.

Munnar police confirmed they received an emergency call from the accident site, reporting two fatalities. The bus was carrying students from Scott College on a pleasure trip to Munnar. A faculty member injured in the accident said the bus was speeding towards a curve, which led to the crash.

The accident happened near a dangerous curve on the way to Echo Point when the bus lost control and overturned. Fire and rescue officials from Munnar station and police are headed to the accident spot.

Ramesh, who runs a shop near Echo Point, told Onmanorama that there were around 41 people on board the bus, most of whom were college students. He said that some of the students sustained serious injuries and have been shifted to Munnar TATA hospital. The condition of three students are reported to be critical.