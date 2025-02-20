Malappuram: The Trinamool Congress Kerala committee will convene a representative meeting in Manjeri on February 23, which will be attended by the party's national leaders including Derek O'Brien and Mahua Moitra. Trinamool aims to extend its influence in the state and convert the popularity gained after the induction of PV Anvar.

The meeting will address key issues in the state, especially the increasing human-animal conflict and opposition to 'saffron politics'.

"The seminar on human-animal conflict will discuss ways to address the issue and the need to amend the wildlife policies of central and state governments. The representatives will also discuss in detail the policies that should be adopted by the Trinamool congress in the state and efforts to strengthen the party in every assembly constituency", said P V Anvar.

Trinamool expects participation of around 1500 members in the meeting, which will be attended by prominent party leaders and MPs. In an effort to strengthen the party, Anvar attended district and assembly constituency-level meetings in various parts of the state.

P V Anvar, who won from Nilambur Assembly constituency as an independent backed by the Left, severed ties with the LDF following his open confrontation with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He later joined Trinamool Congress and was welcomed by the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who is also the nephew of Mamata Banerjee. Following this, he resigned from his position as an MLA.