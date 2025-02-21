Kochi: Leader of the Opposition in Kerala V D Satheesan on Friday said that the Congress-led United Democratic Front is steadfast in its commitment to the development of the state irrespective of its political differences with the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF). The Congress leader said fostering a conducive environment for investors is crucial for sustainable business growth. He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Invest Kerala Global summit organised by the Kerala government with the support of various industry organisations at Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre in Kochi on Friday.

“Politics aside, the opposition is steadfast in its commitment to the development of our state. We firmly believe that fostering a conducive environment for investors is crucial for sustainable business growth. Regardless of political affiliations, our collective goal is to propel Kerala into a future of economic prosperity and industrial excellence. We are giving our full support, in all aspects to the government to make Kerala investment friendly,” Satheesan said.

Satheesan attended the summit amid a slugfest between the CPM and Congress over the business environment in the state.

Satheesan said he was happy to say that the UDF has not conducted any hartals for the past 4 years. “My request to the government is that, when you will be in the opposition you have to continue the same culture,” he said.

Satheesan made the occasion an opportunity to project the previous UDF government’s efforts to ensure the development of the state. “The past UDF governments have laid the foundation for industrial growth, initiating policies and infrastructure that have shaped Kerala's economic trajectory. Notably, we were the first state in the country to formulate a start-up policy in 2015, setting the stage for a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem. Institutions such as Technopark, Infopark, and the Kerala Start-up Mission have been catalysts in the IT sector's progress. The Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) and KINFRA have consistently played pivotal roles in bolstering industrial infrastructure. Investors meet including Global Investor Meet, Emerging Kerala were largely successful,” he said.

Satheesan said trade union militancy has become a thing of the past in the state. “Once Kerala was notorious for trade union militancy. I am leading many of the trade unions across the state. The industries minister is also leading many trade unions. We are considered as the new-gen trade unionists. We are happy to say that for the last 15-20 years there have been no strikes in any companies. Leaders of the major trade unions are here. Now we are advising the labourers to work hard. You make the company profitable then we will bargain for you. I can proudly say that there is no trade union militancy in Kerala now,” he said.

Taking a cue from Satheesan’s speech, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, who was the chief guest at the function, said he expected both the LDF and UDF to continue with their spirit of cooperation for the common goal of state’s development when the BJP comes to power also.

“After Satheesan ji’s speech, I was telling both the leaders (Satheesan and CM Pinarayi Vijayan) that I hope both of them will continue the same policy once they both sit in opposition and the BJP runs the state of Kerala and bring hue development and prosperity,” the Union minister told media outside the venue.