The Kochi Metro Police have registered their first case of the year against a woman for dumping waste on Metro station premises. The 40-year-old homemaker allegedly left a bag inside the ladies' washroom at Thykoodam Metro Station.

The cleaning staff alerted the police, who reviewed CCTV footage and identified the accused. ''Upon receiving the alert, we inspected the area and reviewed the CCTV footage. We also found a copy of a bank passbook inside the bag. Soon, we identified the accused,'' said Omlal K M, SI, Kochi Metro Station.

According to the FIR, the woman was seen disposing of waste that could spread infectious diseases. Police have charged her under Section 271 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which penalises people for actions that contribute to the spread of dangerous diseases. The offence is bailable and carries a fine of Rs 1,000.

The jurisdiction of the Metro Police covers metro stations along the stretch from Aluva to Thrippunithura. With extensive CCTV surveillance, security personnel, checkpoints, and regular police patrols, crime rates in metro stations are reportedly low. In 2024, only five cases were registered at the station.